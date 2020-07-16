Global debt hits record high of 331% of GDP in Q1 -IIF

Global debt surged to a record $258 trillion in the first quarter of 2020 as economies around the world shut down to contain the coronavirus pandemic , and debt levels are continuing to rise, the Institute for International Finance said on Thursday in a report.

The IIF, which represents global banks and financial institutions, said the first-quarter debt-to-GDP ratio jumped by over 10 percentage points, the largest quarterly surge on record, to reach a record 331%.

While the rise in debt levels was well below average quarterly gains seen from 2015 to 2019, the pace of global debt build-up by governments, companies, financial institutions and households had accelerated since March, it said.

Overall gross debt issuance hit an "eye-watering" record of $12.5 trillion in the second quarter, compared with a quarterly average of $5.5 trillion in 2019, the IIF said. It noted that 60% of those issues came from governments.

"While increasing debt levels raise concerns about debt sustainability, over 92% of government debt is investment-grade," the report said.

Debt in mature markets topped 392% of GDP, up from 380% in 2019, with the rise in debt ratios outside the financial sector most pronounced in Canada, France, Norway and the United States. US debt made up half of the total $185 trillion of debt in mature markets.

Debt-to-GDP ratios jumped to 230% in emerging markets in the first quarter from 220%, but the US dollar value of debt fell by $700 million to $72.5 trillion, largely due to a depreciation in emerging market currencies against the USdollar, the IIF said.

It said China's debt across all sectors was on track to hit 335% of GDP after increasing to 318% in the first quarter from 302%, the largest quarterly surge on record. About 60% of the debt build-up was due to non-financial corporates, it said.

The group said some $3.7 trillion of emerging market debt would come due through the end of 2020, and was set to rise to $4 trillion in 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via