Weak global growth seen for medium term: IMF1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:48 PM IST
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said higher inflation could require more monetary policy tightening.
GANDHINAGAR : With economic activity slowing, especially in manufacturing, medium-term growth prospects globally could remain weak, and higher inflation could require more monetary policy tightening, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said at the G20 summit on Tuesday.
