Weak global growth seen for medium term: IMF

“The global economy has shown some resilience. Despite successive shocks in recent years and the rapid rise in interest rates, global growth—although anaemic by historical standards—remains firmly in positive territory, supported by strong labour markets and robust demand for services," Georgieva said at the third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.“That said, activity is slowing, especially in the manufacturing sector. Looking further ahead, medium-term growth prospects remain weak," she added in a statement.