Global economy faces hard winter despite covid-19 vaccine hopes

Global economy faces hard winter despite covid-19 vaccine hopes4 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- Pandemic is seen speeding China’s ascent as an economic power, with recent case surges holding back recovery in Europe, U.S.
The prospect of coronavirus vaccines on the horizon has boosted hopes of an end to the pandemic-wrought downturn—but first the global economy could face a long and difficult winter.
Government restrictions and consumers’ fear of infection will continue to weigh on the global economy well into next year, even as vaccine developments offer hope of an end to the pandemic, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday.
