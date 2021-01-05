Global economy starting 2021 stronger, virus-vaccine race clouds outlook: Gita Gopinath1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 10:23 PM IST
- The IMF is expected to revise its Global Economic Outlook forecasts on January 26
- In October, it forecast a 4.4% global GDP contraction for 2020, followed by a rebound to growth of 5.2% for 2021
WASHINGTON : The global economy is starting 2021 in a better position than had been expected in 2020, but surging COVID-19 cases and new strains of the virus are clouding the outlook and making for a "dark winter," the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday.
"What is true as of now is that we're starting out the year at a somewhat stronger point than we had expected in 2020, which is a good thing" Gita Gopinath told CNBC. "But right now, it's a race between the virus and the vaccines and until we get past this, I think this is a pretty difficult period at this time."
WHO recommends 2 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine within 21-28 days2 min read . 11:50 PM IST
Pandemic haunts new year worldwide as virus growth outpaces vaccine roll out5 min read . 11:43 PM IST
Mint Lite | Norway EVs, Qatar, duty refund, Singapore housing, cobots & more4 min read . 11:34 PM IST
Less infectious variant of bird flu detected in Rajasthan's Kota, Baran district2 min read . 11:10 PM IST
The IMF is expected to revise its Global Economic Outlook forecasts on Jan. 26. In October, it forecast a 4.4% global GDP contraction for 2020, followed by a rebound to growth of 5.2% for 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.