Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Global emissions goals come with big cost and political hurdles

Global emissions goals come with big cost and political hurdles

Premium
Black smoke is emitted from the chimneys of a factory on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, April 23, 2021. World leaders from around the globe attended a virtual climate summit to raise global ambition on climate change and talked about their goals for reducing carbon emissions. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
8 min read . 26 Apr 2021 JUAN FORERO, The Wall Street Journal

  • Large global polluters such as China, India and the U.S. have pledged to switch to cleaner energies, but such overhauls would require hefty funding and deft political maneuvering

Countries aiming to sharply reduce their emissions to meet climate goals must be prepared for staggering costs and looming political battles as they seek to overhaul swaths of their economies, climate analysts and economists say.

The International Renewable Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization based in Abu Dhabi, said in March that the world would need to invest $115 trillion through 2050 in clean technologies, such as solar power and electric vehicles, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Such climate goals, made at the 2015 Paris accords, were revived in the Earth Day Climate Summit hosted last week by President Biden.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

EC in the dock over covid’s 2nd flare-up

2 min read . 26 Apr 2021
Premium

US to export up to 60 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses: White House official

1 min read . 26 Apr 2021
Premium

Delhi govt to provide free of cost covid-19 vaccines to all adults: Kejriwal

3 min read . 26 Apr 2021
Premium

Armed forces recall retired medical staff to work to battle COVID-19 pandemic

3 min read . 26 Apr 2021

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.