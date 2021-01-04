Global financial centres may be losing their grip

Mumbai was recommended as an IFSC in 2007. However, following the global financial crisis, nations were cautious about opening up their financial sectors. Thereafter, in 2015, the first IFSC banking unit in GIFT City became operational. GIFT City seeks to provide for India’s financial services capability by offering international standard infrastructure. It has a simple legal framework and a competitive tax regime which encourages setting up of offshore financial services and businesses similar to those in Singapore and Dubai.