Moreover, BCG's note expects wealth in the Middle East and Africa on track to rise by a CAGR of 5.4% over the next five years, the biggest overall leap in regional wealth growth. In North America, wealth growth will be slower than in years past, with an estimated CAGR of 4.7% through 2026, down from a prior five-year average of 9.1%. Likewise, in Western Europe, wealth growth is likely to slow from roughly 4.5% over the past five years to less than 4% annually until 2026.

