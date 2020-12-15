Global fishing talks blow 2020 deadline as China, India balk

In 2018, China handed out $7.2 billion in fishing subsidies, accounting for 21% of the global total, according to Elsevier, $5.8 billion of which was “harmful" because it expanded capacity. More than half the money is used to provide cheap fuel. In July, hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels were spotted in waters around a protected reserve off the Galapagos Islands, 15,000 kilometers from China, prompting a further rebuke from U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.