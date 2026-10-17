Global Hunger Index 2026: Pakistan ranks 106th out of 122, reports one of the poorest performances in South Asia

Pakistan ranked 106th out of 122 countries in the 2026 Global Hunger Index, with a score of 25.5, placing it in the “serious” hunger category.

The report, released earlier this week, was published jointly by Welthungerhilfe, the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum, and the Swiss organisation Helvetas under the theme “No Security Without Food Security”. It highlighted a worsening food security crisis driven by economic instability, climate shocks and global conflicts, Dawn reported.

It also revealed that progress in South Asia had largely stalled, with conditions in both Pakistan and Afghanistan worsening since 2018. Afghanistan ranked 108th, with a score of 28.6.

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How is the Global Hunger Index calculated? The Global Hunger Index is calculated using four component indicators:

1. Undernourishment: This represents the share of the population whose caloric intake is insufficient. According to the report, 16.1% of Pakistan’s population is undernourished.

2. Child stunting: This represents the share of children under five who are too short for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition. In Pakistan, 33.6% of children in this age group are stunted.

3. Child wasting: This refers to the share of children under five who weigh too little for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition. In Pakistan, 9.8% of children in this age group are wasted.

4. Child mortality: This measures the proportion of children who die before their fifth birthday, reflecting, in part, the combined effects of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments. Pakistan’s under-five mortality rate stands at 5.6%.

GHI scores below 10 indicate low hunger, while scores of 10–19.9 fall in the moderate category. Scores of 20–34.9 indicate serious hunger, 35–49.9 are classified as alarming, and 50 or above signify extremely alarming hunger.

Economic crisis and food inflation worsen Pakistan’s hunger situation Economic hardship and rising food prices have eroded purchasing power in Pakistan, making adequate nutrition unaffordable for many families.

Extreme weather has also disrupted food production across the region, the report noted. Floods and heavy rains damaged crops in parts of Pakistan and Bangladesh, while Afghanistan’s 2026 cereal-growing season suffered from low rainfall and unusually high temperatures. These conditions could extend periods of acute food insecurity, Dawn reported.

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Pakistan makes long-term gains but faces setbacks since 2018 While Pakistan’s hunger classification has improved from “alarming” to “serious” since 2000, recent trends show setbacks in undernourishment and child wasting.

Pakistan’s undernourishment rate fell from about 20% in 2000 to around 11% in 2018, before climbing to roughly 16% in the 2026 report, moving from the low to medium category. Child wasting followed a similar pattern, declining from approximately 14% in 2000 to 7% in 2018, then rising to nearly 10% in the latest report, close to the high-category threshold.

Meanwhile, child stunting decreased from around 40% in 2000 to about 34% in the 2026 report, but remained very high. Under-five mortality declined steadily from roughly 11% to around 6% over the same period.

Hunger remains a serious challenge in South Asia South Asia’s regional score of 23.5 places it in the serious hunger category. While the region’s score has declined substantially from an alarming 37.5 in 2000, most of that progress occurred before 2018.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that 218 million people across South Asia, including Iran, faced undernourishment during 2023–2025, accounting for about a third of the worldwide total.

Globally, hunger is worsening again after almost two decades of improvement. The global GHI score rose from 17.6 in 2018 to 18.1 in 2026.