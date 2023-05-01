Global Market: Biggest bank failures since 2007/2008 financial crisis1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:58 PM IST
The development, also the largest bank failure since the 2007-2008 financial crisis, comes on the heels of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank's demise in March which sent shockwaves through markets and sparked contagion worries
US authorities seized control of First Republic Bank on Monday before selling most of the assets to JPMorgan Chase -- a collapse representing the second biggest US bank failure ever.
