Here's why First Republic Bank stock fell 50% and wiped over $21 billion in value2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM IST
First Republic Bank plunged to a record low as investors sorted through rescue scenarios, none of which is likely to be good for current shareholders.
Shares of First Republic fell more than 50% on Friday as the bank reported a massive drop in deposits. The stock has been in free fall since the bank revealed earlier this week that it had lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter. Trading was eventually halted on Friday amid growing speculation that it will face a takeover by regulators. The development also comes mere weeks after larger US banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic amid a widening crisis.
