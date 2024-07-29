Global news wrap: Monetary policies, CrowdStrike outage, taxing the super-rich
SummaryCentral banks in the US, the UK, India, Japan, Indonesia and others will announce their monetary policies in the next few days. Meanwhile, US markets are in turmoil not because of political chaos but lukewarm earnings and tighter trade policy worries.
Every month, Plain Facts brings you an update on key global data to thread together all the developments worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could affect India.