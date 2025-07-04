What is development financing achieving?

The news is mixed. The latest UN data shows 9% of the global population lived in extreme poverty (surviving on less than $2.15 per day by purchasing power parity) in 2022, compared with 10.5% in 2015. But global poverty reduction is “virtually at a standstill", the UN says. For the first time, in 2023, more than half the world population is covered by at least one social security scheme. However, data shows that in every respect, the poorest countries are the worst off, emerging nations are in the middle, and rich nations lead in development metrics. Debt remains a huge problem for the poorest nations to shake off. In 2023, total debt servicing costs for low- and middle-income countries reached a record high of $1.4 trillion.