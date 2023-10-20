Global scams take away $1.4 trillion from people, Singapore leads victims' list: Study
As per the study, scam victims in Singapore lost the most money on average, at US$4,031 per victim. It was followed by Switzerland at the second place with US$3,767 per victim, followed by Austria at US$3,484.
Between August 2022 and August 2023, LISBON Scammers stole an estimated US$1.02 trillion (S$1.4 trillion) globally, with victims in Singapore losing the most money on average, reported The Straits Times.
