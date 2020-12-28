Global shares soar as Trump signs Covid relief bill. Here's how markets reacted

The markets across the globe surged on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion covid relief and spending package reversing from his earlier stand to block the bill.

Here's how different markets reacted after Trumps signed the bill:

S&P futures rose .6% in the first trade after Christmas

U.S. S&P futures rose 0.62% in their first trade after the Christmas holiday, edging near a record touched last week.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.4% to 3703.06 on Thursday in its last pre-Christmas trading day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 30,199.87. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%, to 12,804.73.

The futures had earlier reversed losses after a cryptic tweet by Trump - "Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow" - helped offset worries about further delay in stimulus spendings.

Indian Markets hit a record high

Indian shares hit a record high on Monday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, while Trump's approval of the bill aided risk sentiment globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.68% at 13,842.45 by 0447 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.61% higher at 47,261.09. Both indexes hit record highs.

The Nifty and Sensex have each gained about 7% so far in December, with the former hitting record intraday highs 11 times this month.

Meanwhile, broader Asian shares also rose at the start of the final trading week of 2020.

Tokyo stocks close high

Japanese shares rose in holiday-thinned trade on Monday towards the highest in nearly three decades as investors continued to bet that U.S. fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccinations will quicken the global economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 0.74% at 26,854.03, just shy of a 30-year high hit last week. The broader Topix rose 0.54% to 1,788.04.

Healthcare, utilities, industrial machinery makers and technology stocks rose on expectations that the earnings outlook will improve after a tumultuous year marred by the coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese index gained .3%, Hang Seng up by .1%

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,406.69 and The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up less than 0.1% at 26,391.20.

In Hong Kong, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced it was expanding a share buyback from $6 billion to $10 billion. Alibaba shares declined 7% following last week's announcement of an anti-monopoly investigation and the suspension of the stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform in which Alibaba owns a 33% stake.

South Korea, Singapore and Indonesian markets also advanced. Australian markets were closed.

European shares expected to follow suit

European shares are expected to follow suit, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures rising 0.42%, though many markets including London will be closed on Monday.

