Global sugar shortage could get worse as Brazilians drive again

Another factor that could dampen the looming sugar shortage: most of Brazil’s current crop is already sold in advance in export markets. Before converting more cane into ethanol, mills would have to pay an expensive fee to cancel those contracts, said Bruno Lima, head of sugar at StoneX Group Inc. in Brazil. The cost could be more than 4 cents a pound, requiring Brazilian ethanol prices to rise to 21.8 cents a pound versus current levels of around 17 cents, Lima said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}