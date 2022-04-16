Global supply chains are becoming more and more unpredictable : Goyal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The domestic pharma industry is the fifth largest contributor to India's overall exports, with total global sales worth 25 billion dollars recorded in March 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that global supply chains are becoming more and more unpredictable and, therefore, India must achieve self reliance in pharmaceuticals.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that global supply chains are becoming more and more unpredictable and, therefore, India must achieve self reliance in pharmaceuticals.
"The phenomenal growth that we have seen in the last 10 years should be carried forward to ensure that we become self-reliant, as global supply chains are becoming more and more unpredictable," he said.
"The phenomenal growth that we have seen in the last 10 years should be carried forward to ensure that we become self-reliant, as global supply chains are becoming more and more unpredictable," he said.
Goyal was speaking at the Indian Pharma - Global Health Care Diamond Jubilee Conclave of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goyal was speaking at the Indian Pharma - Global Health Care Diamond Jubilee Conclave of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Referring to the recently concluded free trade agreements (FTAs) with the United Arab Emirates and Australia, Goyal said the Indian government has created the pathway for easier approval of products.
Referring to the recently concluded free trade agreements (FTAs) with the United Arab Emirates and Australia, Goyal said the Indian government has created the pathway for easier approval of products.
"For the first time ever, we have been able to bring in some game changing decisions in the agreements which focus on non-technical barriers," Goyal said.
"For the first time ever, we have been able to bring in some game changing decisions in the agreements which focus on non-technical barriers," Goyal said.
Goyal urged about 750 large pharma companies of the country to handhold smaller firms and help them become quality manufacturers of good products.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goyal urged about 750 large pharma companies of the country to handhold smaller firms and help them become quality manufacturers of good products.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister added India has strengthened its IPR regime, and domestic patent filings surpassed international filings for the first time in 11 years.
The minister added India has strengthened its IPR regime, and domestic patent filings surpassed international filings for the first time in 11 years.
Patent applications have risen four times from what it used to be 7-8 years ago, he stressed, adding that the domestic pharma industry is the fifth largest contributor to India's overall exports, with total global sales worth 25 billion dollars recorded in March 2022.
Patent applications have risen four times from what it used to be 7-8 years ago, he stressed, adding that the domestic pharma industry is the fifth largest contributor to India's overall exports, with total global sales worth 25 billion dollars recorded in March 2022.