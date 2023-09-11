‘Global deal to stop MNC tax avoidance likely by 2023 end’8 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:14 PM IST
In an interview, David Bradbury, deputy director of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, said a separate framework for individual countries to enforce a 15% minimum global corporate tax rate is being given finishing touches.
NEW DELHI : A global tax convention to tackle aggressive tax avoidance by the top 100 multinational corporations, especially tech giants, is likely to be signed by as many as 138 countries by the end of the year for implementation in 2025, David Bradbury, deputy director of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Centre for Tax Policy and Administration said.8