‘Global deal to stop MNC tax avoidance likely by 2023 end’

NEW DELHI :A global tax convention to tackle aggressive tax avoidance by the top 100 multinational corporations, especially tech giants, is likely to be signed by as many as 138 countries by the end of the year for implementation in 2025, David Bradbury, deputy director of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) Centre for Tax Policy and Administration said.

A separate but related framework for individual countries to enforce a 15% minimum global corporate tax rate is also being given finishing touches, he said in an interview after discussions on the subject by G20 leaders on Saturday.

Bradbury, who was in New Delhi for the summit, said that the two elements of the proposed tax reform--pillar one which gives taxation rights to countries like India where people consume services of MNCs incorporated abroad, and pillar two prescribing a global minimum corporate tax rate--could come as separate measures. Edited excerpts:

G20 leaders have said significant progress has been achieved on global tax reform. What is the status now?

What we reported to the G20 leaders on Saturday is that a significant milestone has been reached by the inclusive framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS, or the global initiative to tackle MNC tax avoidance). The inclusive framework has 143 members. Even though the OECD is supporting this work, it is a much larger group of countries and among those 143 members, 138 have agreed to an outcome statement and that outcome statement is significant in a number of ways. The BEPS work that we’re doing is now part of what we call the two pillar solution—two pillars and four parts. The first is Pillar One which entails something called amount A and amount B. And then in Pillar Two we have the global minimum tax and we have the ‘subject to tax’ (STT) rules. The outcome statement recognizes significant progress in the following areas. Amount A involves the re-allocation of taxing rights to market jurisdictions in relation to the largest and most profitable firms in the world, including digital firms. As part of that work, the inclusive framework on BEPS has developed a multilateral convention (MLC). This convention is needed for a few reasons. It ensures consistency in implementation. Secondly, implementing these changes relating to new taxation right requires amending bilateral tax treatments between countries and entering into this multilateral convention will have the effect of amending all of those tax treaties of the parties. We’ve developed the text. There are a couple of minor issues still being worked through, but we are looking to have that document ready and open for signature before the end of the year. And it is our plan—we are working towards having a signing ceremony before the end of this year.

What is the earliest date when we can have pillar one implemented?

We are working towards signing a multilateral convention by the end of 2023 and we would be hopeful that the MLC could be brought into force in time for these arrangements to kick in in 2025 if possible. To begin with, the MLC covers only about 100 biggest multinationals but there will be a review after seven years, which will bring more companies in. Sixty percent of those companies have to be in the countries that have ratified the MLC.

The entry-into-force provisions are quite complicated, so it doesn’t require every country in the world to sign and ratify the treaty—the multilateral convention—but as long as you get more than 30 countries and they represent at least 60% of the ‘in scope multinationals,’ then it will come into effect.

So, the US has to ratify the MLC for it to take off?

You can try and work out the mathematics, but the answer very simply is, yes. Otherwise, it will not be effective and will not be sufficiently global.

What is the transition arrangement leading up to the tax reforms?

One thing worth mentioning in the context of the MLC is the 'standstill provision'. That means the countries have agreed not to implement any new digital services taxes (unilaterally) between now and the end of 2024 or when the MLC comes into force. And that is an extension of one year from the agreement that currently exists.

That is to recognize that good progress has been made. But if by the end of 2023, we do not have a willingness to sign that agreement by more than 30 countries, accounting for at least 60% of the ‘in scope multinational companies,’ then that standstill provision will not prevail. It’s a quid pro quo. As long as the progress continues and as long as we move towards signing ceremony this year, then countries will agree to hold back and to not implement any of these digital services taxes until the end of next year.

I’ve talked about amount A, which is the new taxing right (for countries like India consuming services of the largest and most profitable offshore companies operating in their markets) But the outcome statement also had a couple of other elements. One element is what we call ‘amount B,’ which really relates to our existing transfer pricing rules (which deal with taxation of cross-border transactions of MNC group companies). What amount B seeks to do is to create a framework for the simplification of those rules. Now that is important for tax administrations, particularly in developing countries or countries that have low capacity, because it will make it easier for them to apply transfer pricing rules as they exist. There is some ongoing consultation as part of that work and there will be further milestones in the course of this year in relation to that aspect. A third element that was included in the outcome statement was the subject to tax rule (STT). We have released the detail of that rule and also the explanatory material for that. We will also, in the not too distant future, be releasing the text of the, treaty amendment and that will give low income countries in particular the ability to tax back on certain tax base eroding payments that a company might make to related party entities. That is a significant measure that will help protect the tax base of many low income countries. The technical work on that is done and has been agreed.

Now we will come to the stage of entering into a multilateral instrument (MLI) to implement those amendments or the treaty provision itself to be implemented by countries. (STT requires either a multilateral agreement or individual countries amending their bilateral treaties).

What about the technical ability of countries to implement these reforms?

One other aspect of the of the outcome statement was a call for the OECD Secretariat to undertake and to put together a comprehensive action plan to support countries with the implementation of all of these measures. That will be targeted and tailored capacity building support to ensure the swift and coordinated implementation of these rules. That’s really important.

The part of global minimum tax is already moving ahead very well. More than fifty countries have already begun implementing the global minimum tax. Because of the way it's designed, you don't actually need every country in the world to implement it for it to be effective right across the globe. And we are reaching what we believe is a critical mass for ensuring effective global coverage when it comes to the global minimum tax.

Can the two pillars of the tax reform be implemented separately?

They were negotiated over a period of years and for a long part of that negotiation they were seen as being part of the same package and they are part of the same package.

But there is one big difference between, in particular, the global minimum tax and the new taxing right under pillar one. That is that the global minimum tax can be implemented through domestic legislation, whereas the new taxing right needs treaty amendment.

When you’re talking about treaty amendment, you really need a critical mass of countries to agree or you can’t. Treaties require the parties to agree, whereas when it comes to the implementation of the global minimum tax, the framework has been agreed, and if individual countries want to now implement as they are—some of them are already doing this—with it due in many countries to come into effect from the first of January next year, we will see Pillar 2—the global minimum tax, in effect before the new taxing right under pillar one can come into effect.

But there are some countries, like India for example, that have always taken the principled view that the two pillars are a package and they have decided that their implementation of pillar two would be coordinated with a successful outcome on pillar one.

How does the global minimum tax rate work?

In pillar two, there's the global minimum tax rate and the subject to tax rule (relating to intra-group payments like interest and royalty). And there are several rules that help in implementation. First one is the income inclusion rule. It is a taxing power in the hands of the country where the multinational is headquartered. For example, if a big multinational is headquartered in India and it is doing business in a zero tax jurisdiction. Because India is the headquarter location, it can top up that tax from zero to 15% and collect that because it is an Indian headquartered multinational.

The second rule is the UTPR or ‘the under taxed profits rule’. It applies to countries that have a subsidiary in their jurisdiction and if the headquarters of the subsidiaries of that firm are subject to less than 15% tax, then they have a taxing right there.

But the principal rule, in terms of rule order, is something we call the 'domestic minimum top up tax.' That means the first opportunity is for the country where the the (economic) activity is occurring. If neither the source (where economic activity takes place) or the headquarters country does that, then all the other countries that have an interest can use the UTPR to top it up.

These interlocking rules mean that even if some countries in the chain choose not to implement, this will still be effective globally because we already have 50 countries that have implemented or are in the process of implementing.

The subject to tax rule is a much more discreet rule and it’s really meant for low income countries.