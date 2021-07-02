Global tax overhaul endorsed by 130 nations as deal gets closer

The difficulty the deal’s advocates have faced is getting developing nations to sign up wholesale to something initially brokered by the Group of Seven. The small club of rich economies, including the U.S., U.K. and France, agreed in London last month on a broad outline for the two pillars of the OECD negotiations: a mechanism to share rights to tax “at least 20%" of the profits above a 10% margin of the largest multinationals; and a minimum corporate tax of at least 15%.

