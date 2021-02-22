OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Global tech firms in Australia launch anti-disinformation code
The voluntary code was developed in response to an Australian government inquiry into the role of online platforms in the spread of misinformation and disinformation. (REUTERS)
The voluntary code was developed in response to an Australian government inquiry into the role of online platforms in the spread of misinformation and disinformation. (REUTERS)

Global tech firms in Australia launch anti-disinformation code

2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 10:46 AM IST AFP

The lobbying group DIGI -- representing Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, TikTok and Redbubble -- committed under the code to a range of actions including labelling false content on their platforms, demoting fake content and prioritising credible sources of information

Global tech firms in Australia unveiled a new code of practice Monday to curb the spread of disinformation online, following pressure from the government.

The lobbying group DIGI -- representing Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, TikTok and Redbubble -- committed under the code to a range of actions including labelling false content on their platforms, demoting fake content and prioritising credible sources of information.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A municipal worker takes visual evidence of a commuter not wearing a face mask in order to give her a penalty at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai,

Maharashtra: 189 caught without masks in Palghar in 2 days

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
People visit the Juhu Beach, even as Maharashtra sees renewed spike in coronavirus cases, in Mumbai (Image for representation).

Maharashtra: Night curfew imposed in Amravati from 8 pm to 6 am till 1 March

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

With one-third of adults vaccinated, UK eyes return to normal life

3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Thermal checking of passengers onboarding IRCTC's Tejas express,

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra reports nearly half of India's fresh covid cases

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST

They also agreed to suspend or disable offending and fake accounts, including "bots" that automatically disseminate information across their platforms.

Also Read | How to make India’s bad bank workable

The measures -- which largely codify existing practices -- are said to target paid and political advertising as well as content shared by users.

"All signatories commit to safeguards to protect Australians against harm from online disinformation and misinformation, and adopting a range of scalable measures that reduce its spread and visibility," the group said in releasing the 29-page code.

The voluntary code was developed in response to an Australian government inquiry into the role of online platforms in the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

The problem became particularly acute during historic bushfires that swept the country in late 2019 and 2020 and during the coronavirus pandemic, when social media platforms were flooded with false information on the origins of the disease and efforts to curb its spread.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The government's Communication and Media Authority (ACMA), which will oversee the code's implementation, said Monday that in 2020 more than two-thirds of Australians expressed concern over the extent of online misinformation.

"False and misleading news and information online -- like that spread through the 2020 bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic -- has the potential to cause serious harm to individuals, communities and society," it said in a statement.

ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin welcomed the code as a "flexible and proportionate approach" to the risk of harm posed by misinformation.

Signatories agreed to report to the government on initial compliance with the code by the end of June, and then issue annual reports after that.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher warned the tech firms Monday that the government would be "watching carefully" to ensure they follow through on the measures.

The conservative government's pressure for online companies to act against misinformation coincided with a more controversial campaign to force the biggest of them -- Facebook and Google -- to pay for news content they show on their platforms.

Legislation governing those payments is expected to pass parliament this week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout