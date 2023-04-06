Amid the alarming rate of climate change, Earth just had its second-warmest March on record. The scorching heat was coupled with Antarctic sea ice shrinking to its second-lowest extent, the climate monitoring agency of the European Union (EU) said in a statement.

"The month was jointly the second warmest March globally," said a report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The conclusion was drawn after analyzing billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations around the world with the help of some high-tech computers. The rise in global temperatures is due to human activities and the data by the climate agency reveals that the previous eight years were the warmest on record.

Copernicus said that the temperatures were above average over southern and central Europe, while they were below average over most of northern Europe.

The melting of ice is continuing due to the rising temperatures which in turn is raising sea levels. The climate agency said the sea levels are reaching dangerous tipping points.

The satellite images reveal that the Antarctic sea ice extent was 28% lower than the average and has touched a 45-year low. The ice extent is continuously shrinking, a dangerous sign for the world. The situation in the Arctic is also not very great with the sea extent touching the fourth lowest for March on record which was 4% below average.

In March, a report from the United Nations cautioned that despite a rapid reduction in planet-warming emissions, global temperatures will continue to rise, causing the record-breaking temperatures experienced to be considered relatively mild in the next three to four decades.

(With inputs from AFP)