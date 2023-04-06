Global temperature in March 2023 was second highest for the month1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM IST
- In March, a report from the United Nations cautioned that despite a rapid reduction in planet-warming emissions, global temperatures will continue to rise
Amid the alarming rate of climate change, Earth just had its second-warmest March on record. The scorching heat was coupled with Antarctic sea ice shrinking to its second-lowest extent, the climate monitoring agency of the European Union (EU) said in a statement.
