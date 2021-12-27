Global terror up amid pandemic: US data

According to the US data, among perpetrators in India, CPI-Maoist continued to be the fourth-most destructive group in the world in 2020, with 298 incidents and 202 fatalities. The Maoists were behind 44% of the total (679) terror attacks in the country, while Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen were responsible for 6% of all incidents. It says 29% of terror incidents were not attributable to any outfit in India.