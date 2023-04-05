Global trade growth is likely to plummet to 1.7% in 2023 pulled down by the Ukraine conflict and skyrocketing inflation

Global trade growth is likely to plummet to 1.7% in 2023 pulled down by the Ukraine conflict and skyrocketing inflation3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:56 PM IST
- Presenting their annual trade forecast, WTO economists said they expected to see the volume of global merchandise trade slow to 1.7 percent this year -- a full percentage point lower than in 2022.
The World Trade Organization said Wednesday that 2023 global trade growth would be slightly better than feared, but would remain "subpar", weighed down by the Ukraine war and stubbornly high inflation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×