News
How global warming smashed all safety barriers in 2024
Bibek Bhattacharya 13 min read 23 Dec 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Summary
- 2024 is going to be the hottest year ever recorded. As climate disasters multiply, what did we learn this year, and what is the way ahead? We certainly don’t want an ice-and-snow free Himalaya or a Ganga that turns into a seasonal river.
