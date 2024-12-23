How global warming smashed all safety barriers in 2024

As a famous, agenda-setting, IPCC report from 2018—known colloquially as the “1.5 degree Report"—made very clear: every fractional degree of warming over the 1.5 degree barrier will result in progressively worse climate impacts. The hard stop to heating, which is capped by the 2015 Paris Agreement to a rise of 2 degrees Celsius, is also too much. If the world heats up by that much by the end of the century, it would mean the decimation of all coral reefs, deadlier storms, highly variable monsoon rainfall, long and intense heat waves, a nearly ice-and-snow free Himalaya, and perennial rivers like the Ganga turning into seasonal ones. In short, climate patterns would be stripped of all sense of stability and predictability, a situation that human beings have never encountered.