Global weather alert: Heatwave engulfs US, Europe, Japan while floods wreak havoc in India and South Korea2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Global temperatures soar with extreme heatwaves and devastating monsoons in multiple countries. US faces dangerous heat, Canada battles wildfires, Italy and France issue heatwave alerts, Spain expects new heatwave.
From the US to Europe, global temperatures have soared, prompting many weather forecasters to issue warnings about the ongoing weather conditions. Meanwhile, India has experienced a devastating monsoon after a scorching summer.
