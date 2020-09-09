Global wildlife has shrunk 68% over past three decades: WWF

NEW DELHI : The global wildlife population has shrunk 68% on an average in the past three decades, underscoring the urgency to reverse the trend linked to several instances of deadly pandemics in recent years.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), global biodiversity has been shrinking at different rates in different places with freshwater biodiversity declining faster than oceans and forests. While there has been a shift in land-use globally, much of the oceans have been overfished. The number of plant extinctions is twice that of mammals, birds and amphibians combined, the WWF said.

The release of WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 on Thursday coincides with the rapid spread of covid and an increase in events like wildfires and locust attacks.

The report said such events show that biodiversity conservation should be a non-negotiable and strategic investment to preserve our health, wealth and security. As per the report, the main causes of the dramatic drop in the population of various species on land is habitat loss and degradation, including deforestation, driven by greater food production. While the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is uncertain, the report said that 60% of emerging infectious diseases come from animals, and nearly three-quarters from wild animals.

Urging immediate action to protect and restore nature and biodiversity, WWF India secretary general and chief executive officer Ravi Singh said a country as diverse as India needs bolder conservation efforts to reverse the trends such as decline in forests, natural wetlands, and marine biodiversity.

