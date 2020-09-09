Global wildlife has shrunk 68% over past three decades: WWF

The report said such events show that biodiversity conservation should be a non-negotiable and strategic investment to preserve our health, wealth and security. As per the report, the main causes of the dramatic drop in the population of various species on land is habitat loss and degradation, including deforestation, driven by greater food production. While the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is uncertain, the report said that 60% of emerging infectious diseases come from animals, and nearly three-quarters from wild animals.