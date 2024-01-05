Hello User
Glynis Johns, British actress who played Mary Poppins, passes away at 100

Glynis Johns, British actress who played Mary Poppins, passes away at 100

Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Glynis Johns, a seasoned talent in both film and stage, earned accolades for her performances over a career spanning more than six decades.

FILE PHOTO: British actress Glynis Johns poses as she arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles first ever Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film ceremony. Johns is best known for her role in Mary Poppins as Mrs. Banks.

British actress Glynis Johns, best known for her iconic portrayal of Winifred Banks in the film "Mary Poppins," has passed away at the age of 100.

Born on October 5, 1923, in South Africa to Welsh parents immersed in show business, Johns had a deep-seated passion for acting from an early age. Her son preceded her in death.

Johns, a seasoned talent in both film and stage, earned accolades for her performances over a career spanning more than six decades. Notably, she received a Tony Award in 1973 for her role in the Stephen Sondheim musical "A Little Night Music." Her versatility shone through various roles, including an Oscar nomination for her part in the 1960 film "The Sundowners."

Film Legacy

Her portrayal of Winifred Banks, a suffragette mother in "Mary Poppins," stood out among her numerous film appearances. Clad in a distinctive blue dress with a proclamation for "Votes for Women," Johns sang the catchy anthem "Sister Suffragette," leaving an indelible mark on the classic movie.

Apart from her iconic role in "Mary Poppins," Johns showcased her talent in diverse roles, from a flirtatious mermaid in "Miranda" (1948) to her nomination for an Academy Award for her role in "The Sundowners." Her contributions to stage productions, notably performing "Send in the Clowns" in the original Broadway run of "A Little Night Music," were equally remarkable.

Beyond the silver screen, Johns made notable TV appearances, including her portrayal of Lady Penelope Peasoup in the famed "Batman" series during the 1960s. Her last acting credit was in the 1999 film "Superstar," marking the culmination of a prolific career.

