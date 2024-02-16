GM CEO Sees Pivot to Luxury as Antidote to China Profit Slump

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is mulling a shift from mainstream models in China by focusing primarily on luxury vehicles as it struggles to bounce back from years of declining sales and profits in the world’s largest car market.

While GM still sees a role for itself in China’s increasingly competitive market, Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said Thursday that her company has to reverse its downward trajectory in the country.

“When you look at Chinese market, it’s very different than it was five years ago," Barra said at a conference held by Wolfe Research. “It’s a market that we want to play in appropriately, and I think it’s more at the premium and the high end."

The CEO’s comments follow her statements on an earnings call in late January signaling a reassessment of GM’s Chinese business, saying no options were “off the table." A narrower product strategy in China would mark a big reversal for GM, which entered the market in 1997 to become only the second foreign brand to manufacture locally after Volkswagen AG.

The Detroit automaker grew rapidly in its first two decades in China via its Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands, earning it $2 billion a year as recently as 2018. But last year, GM made only $446 million in China, down 34%. It expects to revert to a loss there this quarter as it adjusts production and inventory.

At the same time, GM’s market share in China topped 14% in 2017 but has since fallen by nearly half to 8.4% and its Chinese sales volumes in 2023 dropped below those in the US for the first time since 2009.

