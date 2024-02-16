GM CEO Sees Pivot to Luxury as Antidote to China Profit Slump
General Motors Co. is mulling a shift from mainstream models in China by focusing primarily on luxury vehicles as it struggles to bounce back from years of declining sales and profits in the world’s largest car market.
