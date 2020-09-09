GM joins the stock market’s electric-vehicle party

Still, it is doubtful that Tuesday’s jump marks the start of a new era for GM’s stock, which is now trading just below the level of its 2010 initial public offering. The incumbent industry’s fundamental problem, which the U.S. leader can’t escape, is that the transition to electric vehicles involves heavy investment to replace profitable products with cleaner but less profitable ones. This deal, like that with Honda, could help a bit by spreading the investments over a broader base of sales. Meanwhile, the Nikola stake, with a starting value of $2 billion, is for now a small part of GM’s total valuation.