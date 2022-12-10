Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Gmail down for many users across globe, millions affected

Gmail down for many users across globe, millions affected

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Image used for representative purpose.

  • Following the email services was hit, people took to social media to show their ire.

Email service provider Gmail or Google Mail services are down for many users across the world, Downdetector.com reported a spark spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour.

Email service provider Gmail or Google Mail services are down for many users across the world, Downdetector.com reported a spark spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour.

Several users were seen complaining of undelivered emails and an unresponsive Gmail app.

Several users were seen complaining of undelivered emails and an unresponsive Gmail app.

"Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," the reporting site mentioned.

"Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," the reporting site mentioned.

Both, app and desktop version of Gmail is affected, as many users across the globe complain of the service not responding, and mails not getting delivered.

Both, app and desktop version of Gmail is affected, as many users across the globe complain of the service not responding, and mails not getting delivered.

View Full Image
Gmail Outage
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Gmail Outage
Click on the image to enlarge

Following the email services was hit, people took to social media to show their ire.

Following the email services was hit, people took to social media to show their ire.

Here are some tweets:

Here are some tweets:

Meanwhile, until the report was published, there was no clarification on why the service provider faced outage. 

Meanwhile, until the report was published, there was no clarification on why the service provider faced outage. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP