Gmail down for many users across globe, millions affected

Email service provider Gmail or Google Mail services are down for many users across the world, Downdetector.com reported a spark spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour.
Several users were seen complaining of undelivered emails and an unresponsive Gmail app.
"Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day," the reporting site mentioned.
Both, app and desktop version of Gmail is affected, as many users across the globe complain of the service not responding, and mails not getting delivered.
Following the email services was hit, people took to social media to show their ire.
Here are some tweets:
Meanwhile, until the report was published, there was no clarification on why the service provider faced outage.
