Go ahead and call Warren Buffett a Snowflake

Don't let the icy name fool you: Snowflake is poised to be one of the hottest deals the industry has seen in a while. When the upstart first filed to go public in late August, the same week as a half-dozen other technology unicorns, one of our columns noted at the time how the company stood out as the most promising of the bunch. With its leadership position in cloud software and open-ended opportunities, it has the kind of profile and prospects investors like to see in a tech IPO. Snowflake’s revenue increased 121% in its most recent quarter, which was significantly higher than most of its public cloud peers. Further, its best-of-breed offering in the data analytics market, which is in the early stages of moving to the cloud, points to many more quarters of robust growth ahead.