‘Go back Indian’: Sikh man racially abused in Australia for over two months
A Sikh man living in Australia alleges racial discrimination after being targeted with dog excrement on his car door handles and offensive graffiti. He has reported the incidents to the police, who are investigating.
‘It was mentally stressful’, said a Sikh man living in Australia who alleged racial discrimination several times in recent months. Jarnail Singh, who runs a restaurant in Tasmania's Hobart, said that he has been continuously targeted for over the last two months.
