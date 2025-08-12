‘Go back to India’: Canadian teenagers find online support after viral video captures harassment of Indian couple

A viral video captured a racist attack on an Indian couple by a group of Canadian youngsters in Peterborough, Ontario. The incident took place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Place Mall.

Three teenagers in a pickup truck blocked the couple’s car and hurled abuse. One threatened to kill the Indian man while another got out and made obscene gestures.

“Hey, big nose, did I touch you? Did I touch you, yes or no? Answer my question, you f**king immigrant. You stupid n**ger,” said one of them.

The incident took place on July 29 but grabbed more attention after the video had gone viral. The video, originally posted on Facebook, was reportedly removed by the social media giant, possibly because of its explicit nature.

However, many other publications shared it after editing it. Even after edits, the video still looked extremely offensive to many online users.

Peterborough Police arrested the 18-year-old accused from Kawartha Lakes. Following an investigation and talks with the Crown Attorney, the teen was charged with uttering threats to cause death or harm. He has been released on bail and will appear in court on September 16.

According to police, there is no specific hate crime charge for this case. However, the hate element will be addressed in court.

Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts stated the behaviour seen in the video was “unacceptable” in any community.

“Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident,” Betts said.

“We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate,” he added.

Support for the accused Several social media users from Canada criticised the incident whilesome supported the accused.

“You’ve made yourselves obnoxious arrogant pests in our country and people have had enough. If you don’t like it, you can always leave,” came from a user who is “super duper pro-white” as per his X bio.

“Go back to India,” wrote another.

An Indian user wrote, “Indians don't have a civic sense. We deserve racism. Indians has made Canada trash.”

“̌Access to white people isn't a human right. Go back to your own countries and these types of incidents will stop for you,” wrote another.

Suspended from team Meanwhile, the ice hockey team the accused reportedly plays for has condemned the incident.

