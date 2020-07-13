Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >GoAir repatriates over 18,000 Indian citizens in 1 month
A GoAir Airbus A320neo passenger aircraft

GoAir repatriates over 18,000 Indian citizens in 1 month

1 min read . 07:23 PM IST PTI

  • These flights were flown from gulf countries to state capitals like Mumbai, Jaipur, Bangalore including national capital New Delhi
  • It is our endeavour to continuously support the nation in repatriation efforts, said GoAir MD Wadia

MUMBAI : Budget carrier GoAir on Monday said it operated over 100 international charter flights and repatriated 18,195 stranded Indians in one month amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday said it operated over 100 international charter flights and repatriated 18,195 stranded Indians in one month amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

GoAir commenced repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its services with a combination of 'Vande Bharat Mission' flights and private international charters, it said in a release.

GoAir commenced repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its services with a combination of 'Vande Bharat Mission' flights and private international charters, it said in a release.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As of July 10, GoAir flew 103 international charters from the Gulf countries to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai, the airline said.

"It is our endeavour to continuously support the nation in repatriation efforts - be it Vande Bharat Mission or international private charters - and help fly back our stranded citizens and reunite them with their families," GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

"GoAir will be supporting the government with many more Vande Bharat Mission and private charter flights that are required to help our fellow Indians to return to their loved ones," he added.

The airline said it is geared up to fly 5-6 international charters on an average every day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated