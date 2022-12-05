‘Goblin mode’ is the Oxford word of the year 2022

‘Goblin mode’ is the Oxford word of the year 20223 min read . 05:28 PM IST
- For the first time, people across the world had the power to choose the word of the year which reflected the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months
As the Oxford Languages gave people the prerogative to choose the Oxford Word of the Year 2022, the people have chosen “goblin mode" as the word of this year. The word defines as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."
As the Oxford Languages gave people the prerogative to choose the Oxford Word of the Year 2022, the people have chosen “goblin mode" as the word of this year. The word defines as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."
The word first came to the trend in 2009 but gained popularity in 2022 as the world came out of long lockdowns due to the pandemic.
The word first came to the trend in 2009 but gained popularity in 2022 as the world came out of long lockdowns due to the pandemic.
“Given the year we've just experienced, goblin mode' resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point," said Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl.
“Given the year we've just experienced, goblin mode' resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point," said Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl.
For the first time, people across the world had the power to choose the word of the year which reflected “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months." The Oxford Languages lexicographers gave three choices to the public - goblin mode, metaverse, and the hashtag IStandWith.
For the first time, people across the world had the power to choose the word of the year which reflected “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months." The Oxford Languages lexicographers gave three choices to the public - goblin mode, metaverse, and the hashtag IStandWith.
Out of the 3,40,000 votes, ‘goblin mode’ won 93% of the votes. The choice reflects the world unsettled after the Covid-19 induced turmoil which alerted the behavioral and social context of the people.
Out of the 3,40,000 votes, ‘goblin mode’ won 93% of the votes. The choice reflects the world unsettled after the Covid-19 induced turmoil which alerted the behavioral and social context of the people.
The voting for the Oxford Word of the year was conducted between 21 November and 2 December. "2022 has been a year defined by opening back up. However, although we have finally been able to physically reunite and come together again, our world somehow feels more divided than ever," Oxford Languages said.
The voting for the Oxford Word of the year was conducted between 21 November and 2 December. "2022 has been a year defined by opening back up. However, although we have finally been able to physically reunite and come together again, our world somehow feels more divided than ever," Oxford Languages said.
"In recognition of this shift, we wanted to open up the final step of our Word of the Year selection process to the true arbiters of language: people around the world... For the first time in its history, the 2022 Word of the Year will be chosen by the public," a statement said while announcing the voting dates.
"In recognition of this shift, we wanted to open up the final step of our Word of the Year selection process to the true arbiters of language: people around the world... For the first time in its history, the 2022 Word of the Year will be chosen by the public," a statement said while announcing the voting dates.
In 2021, the Oxford Languages chose "vax" as the word of the year, which detonated the language of vaccines.
In 2021, the Oxford Languages chose "vax" as the word of the year, which detonated the language of vaccines.
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.