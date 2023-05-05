Why didn’t Hinton speak up earlier? The scientist declined to respond to questions. But he appears to have been concerned about AI for some time, including in the years his colleagues were agitating for a more cautious approach to the technology. A 2015 New Yorker article describes him talking to another AI researcher at a conference about how politicians could use AI to terrorize people. When asked why he was still doing the research, Hinton replied: “I could give you the usual arguments, but the truth is that the prospect of discovery is too sweet." It was a deliberate echo of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s famous description of the “technically sweet" appeal of working on the atomic bomb.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}