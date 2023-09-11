As the US President's two-nation visit to India and Vietnam came to an end on Monday, Joe Biden, was caught jokingly replied to a media person and said, “I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed."

During the press conference, Joe Biden made the comment in response to a question on why he didn't speak to Chinese president Xi Jinping. His Chinese counterpart and Russian president Vladimir Putin were absent from the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi.

At another point in the press conference, Joe Biden said that he will follow his orders and he will not be calling any other staff who hasn't spoken yet.

“I’ll just follow my orders here. Staff, is there anybody that hasn’t spoken yet? I ain’t calling on you," Joe Biden said.

He also avoided giving any clear information or statement when asked about reducing fossil fuels. He embarked on a rambling response that centred on an unidentified John Wayne western film.

“The Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, ‘He’s a lying, dog-faced pony soldier!' Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming," said Joe Biden replying to a question on climate change.

The performance will further fuel conservatives who have accused the Democrat of campaigning for the 2024 election from his basement, from where he broadcast numerous videos during the 2020 race at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The White House responded by emphasising the president's very busy schedule as he embarked on a five-day world tour, taking part in the G20 summit in India before arriving in Hanoi.

White House deputy communications director Herbie Ziskend posted the details of Biden's packed itinerary Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, ranging from meetings in Vietnam to a 9/11 commemoration in Alaska.

"Hanging out in the basement," he quipped.