The Canadian government from today will start to ease the restrictions for travellers entering which was imposed to curb the spread of covid-19 . However, these relaxations will be available only to certain categories of travellers like citizens and permanent residents.

The easing of restrictions will come into effect at 12.01 am (Canada time) on Monday.

"Fully vaccinated travellers allowed to enter Canada may be exempt from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted," according to a tweet by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

In another tweet it said," Starting July 5, travellers must submit their vaccination status and supporting documents in English or French (or certified translation), into #ArriveCAN. An updated version of ArriveCAN will be released on July 5."

People who will go to Canada may be eligible for exemption under the following conditions:

Those whoa are asymptomatic, meet the Government of Canada requirements of fully vaccinated travellers and meet all other entry requirements, including entering the information in ArriveCAN before arrival .Those who meet the requirements may be exempt from quarantine and hotel stopover (for air travellers).

Here is all you need to know while travelling to Canada:

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must be eligible to enter Canada have received the full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of accepted vaccines have received your last dose at least 14 days prior to the day you enter Canada

The traveller must upload proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN portal.

List of accepted vaccines in Canada:

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine - single dose

Vaccines not currently accepted for fully vaccinated status in Canada:

Bharat Biotech (Covaxin, BBV152 A, B, C)

Cansino (Convidecia, Ad5-nCoV)

Gamalaya (Sputnik V, Gam-Covid-Vac)

Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV, Sinopharm-Wuhan)

Sinovac (CoronaVac, PiCoVacc)

Vector Institute (EpiVacCorona)

Other

Proof of vaccination

You must use ArriveCAN to enter your proof of vaccination, quarantine and travel information.

The new version of ArriveCAN will be released on July 5, 2021. You will not be able to upload your proof of vaccination into ArriveCAN until that time.

If you don't provide the required information in ArriveCAN before arriving at the border you won't be considered for the exemption, even if you meet all the other requirements.

If you meet the exemption, you may receive notifications from ArriveCAN; however, you won't be required to complete daily reporting.

Providing proof of your vaccination

In ArriveCAN, the traveller must provide the details of the first dose (date, country and vaccine received) the details of the second dose if one was required (i.e., for Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines) a photo or PDF file of the record of each dose of vaccination, such as receipts, cards, or confirmations.

If the traveller received two doses and they are both recorded on a single card or PDF, upload that same image or file for dose 1 and again for dose 2file formats accepted: PDF, PNG, JPEG or JPG maximum file size for upload: each image upload has a 2 MB size limit.

These must be in English, French, or a certified translation into English or French.

No exceptions for partially-vaccinated travellers

At this time, there are no exemptions from testing, hotel stopover or quarantine for travellers who haven't received the full series of a vaccine or a combination of vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada.

