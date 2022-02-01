Gold breaks above $1,800 as dollar weakens after US Fed commentary

Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,806.92 an ounce as of 11:24 a.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index fell for a second day, though the currency pared some losses after domestic manufacturing survey data for January showed cost pressures aren’t abating. Silver, platinum and palladium all gained. Markets in China and some other Asian countries will be closed for much of the week for the Lunar New Year holidays.