Gold dips on bond yields strength as US inflation test looms
- Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
Gold prices slipped on Monday due to gains in bond yields, with the spotlight on US January consumer price index data that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate-hike strategy.
