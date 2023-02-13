Gold prices slipped on Monday due to gains in bond yields, with the spotlight on US January consumer price index data that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate-hike strategy.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,850.89 per ounce by 12:03 p.m. ET (1703 GMT), while US gold futures were down the same amount to $1,866.90.

Gold was "a little lower heading into tomorrow morning's (CPI) number," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

All eyes are on US CPI data due at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, expected to have climbed 0.4% in January. Revisions to the previous data showed consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated.

Inflation numbers could come in a little less than what's expected, if not in line with them, while a miss in expectations could lead to a buying opportunity for gold, highlighted Haberkron.

Markets have raised the profile for future tightening by the Fed, with rates seen peaking at around 5.15% and with cuts coming later and slower.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the Fed will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5% to $21.88 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $949.31.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,552.68 after falling to a near three-year low earlier in the session.

"Given the downside risk to autocatalyst demand from potential recessions, the palladium price could continue lower," said Heraeus analysts in a note.

