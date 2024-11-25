Gold drops over 1% on profit-booking, Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 2):PRECIOUS-Gold drops over 1% on profit-booking, Trump's Treasury Secretary pick

Reuters
Published25 Nov 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Gold drops over 1% on profit-booking, Trump's Treasury Secretary pick
Gold drops over 1% on profit-booking, Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick

*

Inflation surprise, hawkish US policy may prompt Dec. rate hold- analyst

*

Market sees 51% chance of 25 bps Fed rate cut in December

*

Fed’s Nov FOMC meeting minutes, GDP data, core PCE due this week

By Daksh Grover

Nov 25 - Gold prices dropped over 1% on Monday, weighed down by profit-taking after a five-session rally, with further pressure from the announcement of fund manager Scott Bessent as the next U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Spot gold fell 1.52% to $2,671.29 per ounce as of 0501 GMT, while U.S. gold futures shed 1.5% to $2,672.90. Spot prices had hit their highest since Nov. 6 earlier in the session. Gold's five-day rally pauses due to some profit-taking and Trump's pick of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, hinting at tempered use of tariffs and easing U.S.-China trade uncertainty, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

President-elect Donald Trump has floated the idea of a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and at least a 10% levy on all other imports.

Gold is considered a safe investment during times of economic and political uncertainty.

Investors are also watching out for the Federal Reserve’s November FOMC meeting minutes, GDP data , and core PCE figures, all due this week. Traders currently see a 56% chance of another 25 basis points rate cut in December, compared to 62% last week, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Less dovish U.S. policy signals and potential inflation surprises could support a December rate hold, slowing rate cut prospects can be seen weighing on gold prices, Rong said.

Higher interest rates tend to make precious metals such as gold less appealing, as they yield no interest. Some Fed policymakers last week expressed concern that inflation progress may have stalled, advocating for caution, while others emphasized the need for continued rate cuts.

On the geopolitical front, Hezbollah fired heavy rockets at Israel on Sunday, following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 29 in Beirut. There were reports of damage near Tel Aviv.

Spot silver fell 1.7% to $30.77 per ounce, platinum was down 0.83% to $955.25 and palladium slipped 1% to $999.15.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGold drops over 1% on profit-booking, Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.10
    10:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.33%)

    Adani Power share price

    465.95
    10:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.2 (1.13%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    10:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    3 (2.1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.00
    10:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    17.2 (6.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    210.10
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.85 (0.41%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,750.80
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.1 (0.18%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,894.30
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -4.75 (-0.25%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.40
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.5 (-2.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,139.35
    10:46 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -76.65 (-6.3%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,101.95
    10:46 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -39.25 (-3.44%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    978.00
    10:45 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -21.8 (-2.18%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.40
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.5 (-2.14%)
    More from Top Losers

    RITES share price

    301.60
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    26.4 (9.59%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    394.95
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    30.05 (8.24%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.55
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.22 (8.06%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    203.50
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    14.55 (7.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.