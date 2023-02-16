Gold drops to over 1-month low as rate-hike bets fuel dollar
- Markets are now pricing a peak above 5.2% and traders are becoming less sure that cuts are coming in 2023
Gold prices dropped to their lowest in over a month on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as better-than-expected U.S. economic data raised worries the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.
