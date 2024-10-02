Gold flat as dollar holds firm; investors seek more US data

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/:PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar holds firm; investors seek more US data

Reuters
Published2 Oct 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Gold flat as dollar holds firm; investors seek more US data
Gold flat as dollar holds firm; investors seek more US data

Oct 2 - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as the dollar held firm and market participants looked ahead to upcoming U.S. data for insights into possible interest rate cuts later this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $2,658.07 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT. Bullion hit a record high level of $2,685.42 on Thursday.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% to $2,679.10.

* The dollar held to its sharpest gain in a week. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

* Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in August after two months of decline. However, hiring remained weak, indicating a slowing labor market that may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again in November.

* Currently, traders see a 63% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in November and a 37% chance of a 25-bp cut, per CME FedWatch Tool.

* Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, which is also viewed as a safe asset during economic and political turmoil.

* On the geopolitical front, Iran said early on Wednesday that its missile attack on Israel was finished barring further provocation, while Israel and the U.S. promised to retaliate against Tehran's escalation as fears of a wider war intensified.

* Markets will be cautious ahead of ADP employment data and remarks from several Fed officials due later in the day, which might provide hints regarding Fed rate-cut cycle.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.33% to 874.82 tonnes on Tuesday.

* Meanwhile, physical demand for gold across key markets has tumbled as prices continue to rise, with some retail consumers opting to sell their holdings and book the profit, industry players and analysts said.

* Spot silver fell 0.3% to $31.31 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $989.49 and palladium rose 0.61% to $1,000.75.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 EU Unemployment Rate

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGold flat as dollar holds firm; investors seek more US data

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.000.00
      Chennai
      77,251.000.00
      Delhi
      77,403.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.