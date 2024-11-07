Gold hastens retreat as dollar rallies on Trump victory

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 8, GRAPHIC):PRECIOUS-Gold hastens retreat as dollar rallies on Trump victory

Reuters
Published7 Nov 2024, 01:05 AM IST
Gold hastens retreat as dollar rallies on Trump victory
Gold hastens retreat as dollar rallies on Trump victory

*

Dollar climbs to four-month high

*

Commodities from oil and gas to metals and grains drop after Trump win

*

Market expects Fed to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday

*

Silver, platinum and palladium hits three-week low

By Anjana Anil

Nov 6 - Gold prices slid to a three-week low on Wednesday, as investors piled into the U.S. dollar after Republican Donald Trump was elected U.S. president.

Market participants were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Thursday for further clues on the bank's easing cycle that had helped gold's stunning rally to successive record highs this year.

Spot gold was down 2.8% at $2,667.19 per ounce, as of 2:07 p.m. ET , after hitting a three-week low of $2,652.19. The metal was on track to post its biggest daily loss in five months.

U.S. gold futures settled 2.7% lower at $2,676.30.

"A clear presidential victory when the market has been pricing in a contested result, removal of an element of risk, Trump trades include the dollar's strengthening this morning and the combination of the two has brought gold lower," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Trump recaptured the White House by securing more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, Edison Research projected.

Investors said Trump's presidency will bolster the dollar, causing the Federal Reserve to pause its easing cycle if inflation takes off after expected new tariffs.

The dollar index hit a four-month high, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

The risk of rising inflation could slow the pace of U.S. rate cuts as tariffs roll out, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"The will likely still cut on Thursday but the subsequent language will be studied closely for signs of a pause."

Investors widely expect the Fed to announce a quarter-point rate cut after 50-bps reduction in September.

Commodities from oil and gas to metals and grains dropped as the dollar rallied.

Spot silver fell 4.4% to $31.24 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.8% to $991.60 and palladium was down 3.4% at $1,039.43. All three metals hit their lowest levels in three weeks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 01:05 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGold hastens retreat as dollar rallies on Trump victory

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.