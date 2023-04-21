Hello User
Home / News / World /  Gold heist at Canada’s biggest airport is probed by police

Gold heist at Canada’s biggest airport is probed by police

1 min read . 07:01 AM IST Bloomberg
Canada police recently busted a gold heist at Canada's busiest airport. (File photo)

Canada's national police force caught a gold heist at Pearson International Airport. The gang may have netted thieves millions of dollars in gold and other valuables

Canada’s national police force is investigating a heist at the country’s busiest airport that may have netted thieves millions of dollars in gold and other valuables.

Peel Regional Police said a container with more than C$20 million ($14.8 million) in gold and other items was taken from a cargo holding area at Pearson International Airport, just outside Toronto. The plane carrying the cargo landed there Monday, police said. 

Earlier, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed to Bloomberg that they were looking into a gold robbery. Gold mined in Canada often transits through Pearson. 

The Toronto Sun reported earlier that the heist included 3,600 pounds of gold. The newspaper said the theft was likely linked to organized crime, citing an unnamed police source. At current prices, 3,600 pounds of gold would be worth more than $100 million.

But a representative for the police force in Peel, where the airport in located, said at a news conference that the container held other high-value items, not just gold, and gave an total estimated value of just over C$20 million. 

The investigation is continuing. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

